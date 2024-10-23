LA Clippers Cut Former Pistons Player Before Suns Matchup
The Los Angeles Clippers picked up a former Detroit Pistons player late last week. It wasn’t long before they cut ties with him.
Former Detroit Pistons forward Tosan Evbuomwan found out he would be released by Detroit following the team’s preseason win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Clippers took on the young veteran, but apparently with intentions of keeping him in the NBA G League.
According to CBS Sports, the Clippers waived Tosan Evbuomwan over the weekend. If he intends to stay around the NBA, the San Diego Clippers could be his next destination if he intends to stay around the NBA.
Evbuomwan is no stranger to the G League. After the former Princeton standout went undrafted in 2023, he joined the Motor City Cruise for the 2023-2024 season.
Eventually, Evbuomwan’s journey led him to the Memphis Grizzlies. After signing a 10-day deal, Evbuomwan appeared in four games for the Grizzlies. Seeing the court for 19 minutes per game, Evbuomwan averaged three points, four rebounds, and two assists.
The Grizzlies didn’t keep him around. After his temporary deal expired, Evbuomwan returned to the Cruise. His time with Motor City was short-lived then. Four days later, Evbuomwan signed a two-way contract with the Pistons.
Last year, Evbuomwan appeared in 13 games. He even started eight games, seeing the court over 20 minutes per game down the stretch. Evbuomwan shot 57 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. He produced seven points and four rebounds per game.
In 18 regular season games with Motor City, Evbuomwan averaged 16 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. He knocked down 56 percent of his shots from the field and 41 percent of his 2.4 threes per game.
The former Piston heads to a situation out west, where he’ll look to showcase his skills further within a playoff contender’s organization.