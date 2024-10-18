LA Clippers Reach Deal With Former Detroit Pistons Player
Before the Detroit Pistons entered their final preseason matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team made a roster move by cutting ties with Tosan Evbuomwan.
A couple of days later, the 23-year-old’s next destination has been revealed.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Tosan Evbuomwan has reached a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. The terms of the deal have not been revealed yet.
Coming out of Princeton in 2023, Evbuomwan went undrafted in the NBA. He joined the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
Midway through Evbuomwan’s rookie year with the Cruise, he was called up by the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies offered the forward a 10-day deal. During that stint, Evbuomwan appeared in four games for the Grizzlies, averaging 19 minutes of playing time.
He shot 27 percent from the field and produced three points per game during that stretch.
Once Evbuomwan’s temporary deal expired, he returned to the G League, continuing to play for the Cruise. Shortly after, he got called up to the Pistons on a 10-day deal. Once that contract expired, Evbuomwan inked a two-way contract with the Pistons.
Down the stretch of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Evbuomwan appeared in 13 games for the Pistons. He even picked up eight starts during that stint while averaging 23 minutes of action. The rookie forward made 57 percent of his shots, knocking down 42 percent of his threes. He averaged seven points and four rebounds.
The Pistons didn’t have Evbuomwan in their long-term plans. Playing under first-year Detroit head coach JB Bickerstaff, Evbuomwan appeared in four preseason games this year. Seeing the court for just seven minutes per game, Evbuomwan struggled to hit his stride. He accounted for two points per game on 38 percent shooting.
After a short run with the Pistons, Evbuomwan will get an opportunity to carve out a role within the Clippers’ organization.