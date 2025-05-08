LA Clippers Suggested to Trade for Former Detroit Pistons Standout
After failing to punch their ticket to the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers are entering another critical offseason. While they might not make any major changes, they certainly have some upgrades to make in the role-player department.
Recently, a former Detroit Pistons standout was ranked as a top-three trade candidate for the Clippers.
According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Saddiq Bey could be a prospect on the Clippers’ radar. At this stage in his career, Bey still has a lot to prove after getting off to a hot start in Detroit.
“If there's any out-of-sight, out-of-mind discount in his trade cost, though, he'd be worth a flier. He is a sturdy defender—particularly against bigger players—and capable long-range shooter,” BR wrote, regarding Bey. “Some might scoff at the notion of the Clippers taking on another injury risk, but that wasn't Bey's reputation before the ACL ailment. Even with that injury, he averaged 73 appearances across his first four NBA seasons.”
Coming out of Villanova in 2020, Bey was selected 19th overall in the NBA Draft. Although he was initially selected by the Brooklyn Nets, the Pistons acquired Bey officially after the draft in a multi-team deal.
At the time, the Pistons had lost their status as playoff contenders. Amid a rebuild, Bey benefited from having an immediate role. During his rookie season, Bey produced an average of 12 points and five rebounds while shooting 38 percent from three.
Bey’s second season certainly put him on the map. Playing in all 82 games, the former ‘Nova sharpshooter averaged 16 points per game, knocking down 35 percent of his shots. By year three, Bey was moved at the trade deadline after 52 games. The Pistons were trying to sell high while going through their rebuild.
In a slightly more competitive situation, Bey’s production took a hit. Before going down with an injury last year, Bey appeared in 63 games for the Atlanta Hawks. He put up 14 points and seven rebounds per game before tearing his ACL.
At this point in his career, Bey is under contract with the Washington Wizards. He should be back out on the court around the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season. While the Wizards have an interest in utilizing Bey, he could be a name to keep an eye on for the Clippers and other buyers ahead of the 2026 deadline.