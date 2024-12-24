LA Lakers Call up Bronny James Ahead of Matchup vs Pistons
Following their big win against the Phoenix Suns over the weekend, the Detroit Pistons continue their road trip with a matchup against the LA Lakers. Ahead of this matchup, the team decided to call up arguably its most notable prospect.
Earlier this year, the Lakers made history by having the first father-son duo as teammates. LeBron James and Bronny James appeared in multiple games at the start of the year, but recently, the former second-round pick has been in the G-League focusing on his development.
The last time Bronny made an appearance in an NBA game was back on December 8th against the Portland Trail Blazers. Following recent developments, that could change on Monday. Reports have emerged that the Lakers decided to call up Bronny James following the G-League showcase.
Bronny was available when the Lakers met the first time this season, but did not receive any playing time. It was one of the few instances in the early stretch of the season that JJ Redick did not give the rookie guard any time on the floor.
While Bronny will be with the Lakers, there is no guarantee that he will play. It will depend on how the game unfolds and if there will be garbage time. In the first game between these teams, Cade Cunningham and company walked out with a 12-point victory.
The Pistons enter Monday in the midst of an up-and-down stretch, going 3-3 over their last six games. Whether LeBron and Anthony Davis are in the lineup or not, Detroit build off their recent positive momentum if they want to stay in the win column.