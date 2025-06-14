LA Lakers Legend Gives High Praise to the Detroit Pistons
Looking back at this NBA season, there were few bigger success stories than the Detroit Pistons. Following an extremely successful 2025 campaign, the franchise earned some praise from one of the league's greatest talents.
Coming off a season where they posted the league's worst record, many felt the Pistons were a lost team with no direction. The franchise quickly got to work to rectify the situation, making changes at various levels of the organization. This drastic makeover ended up paying off handsomely for Detroit, as it yielded instant results.
Trajan Langdon was brought in to lead the front office and wasted no time making upgrades to the on-court production. First, he sought out J.B. Bickerstaff to lead the young squad as head coach, then brought in quality veterans to be mentors to the batch of lottery picks trying to find their footing in the pros.
In light of these changes, the Pistons quickly started turning heads across the league. They were a far more competitive squad, making history as the first team to triple their win total in one year. The results didn't end there, as Detroit also clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2019. Cade Cunningham and company fought hard in the postseason but ended up falling short in round one against the New York Knicks.
On Thursday morning, LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was a guest on ESPN's "Get Up" to give his insights on all things across the NBA. While on the air, he praised Bickerstaff and the Pistons for the foundation they started building in 2025.
"Let me give the Pistons some love," Johnson said. "Bickerstaff...What he's building, the Pistons are gonna be good for a long time."
With the trajectory of the franchise now back on track, the Pistons will look to keep building off this momentum as they attempt to emerge as a contender in the Eastern Conference.