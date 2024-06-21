LA Lakers Standout Goes Viral Shooting Down Pistons Fan’s Proposal
If the Detroit Pistons ever had any interest in Los Angeles Lakers standout Austin Reaves, they now know that the interest isn’t mutual.
That’s not to say things can’t change over time, but for now, Reaves has made it clear that switching sides to join a rebuilding squad in Detroit is not something he’s interested in.
“I’m not going to Detroit,” Reaves responded to a fan’s proposal at a recent golf tournament. The quick interaction was caught on video, and went viral for many hoops fans to see.
It was a harmless interaction, where a fan in the crowd told Reaves he needed him on the Pistons. It was a good attempt, but Reaves won’t be forcing his way to Detroit anytime soon.
The 2021 undrafted guard out of Oklahoma emerged as a key player on the Lakers two seasons ago. After averaging 23 minutes in 61 games during his rookie effort, Reaves produced 13 points per game while shooting 40 percent from deep in 64 outings. He also averaged 17 points during the Lakers’ 2023 playoff run.
Ahead of last season, Reaves inked a four-deal with the Lakers. Last season, he appeared in all 82 games, picking up 57 starts. Reaves produced 16 points and six assists per game while knocking down 37 percent of his shots.
Earlier this week, the Lakers finally filled the head coach vacancy after parting ways with Darvin Ham earlier in the offseason. Reaves hopes to have another solid season under the first-year head coach out in LA.
Meanwhile, the Pistons will continue searching for ways to upgrade their roster, and hunt for a new head coach themselves after parting ways with Monty Williams earlier this week.