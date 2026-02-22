Top Three Standouts From Detroit Pistons' Victory Over Chicago Bulls
The Detroit Pistons walked away from the Windy City with a 126-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Led by five makes from Duncan Robinson, Detroit splashed home more than 40% of its 3-pointers for the fifth time in seven matchups.
Five Pistons, including Paul Reed off the bench, would finish the night in double figures. Guard Josh Giddey led Chicago with 27 points as he sank five of his eight tries from beyond the arc.
Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham followed up a 42-point performance in a win over the New York Knicks with 18 in the Saturday victory.
The two-time All-Star was one rebound shy of a triple-double, but still earned his 29th double-double of the season behind 13 assists as he continuously hit his teammates in stride and evaded double teams with ease. He swatted away a team-leading three shots, including a fourth-quarter drive from Giddey that stopped a coast-to-coast fastbreak.
The fifth-year Piston has been nothing short of spectacular for a Pistons squad that has only lost one game this month and five since the beginning of the new year.
Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren led the Motor City with 26 points and 13 rebounds as he anchored the inside on offense. The first-time All-Star held his own as a pick-and-roll partner for Cunningham and in 1-on-1 situations, but ultimately make his mark on second chances early on as he brought down five of his six offensive rebounds in the first half. He added two assists as he helped Ausar Thompson take a steal to the house and capped off a late fastbreak with a perimeter pass to Caris LeVert.
Duren will need to continue to excel inside as the Pistons face one of the league's best rebounding squads in the San Antonio Spurs, who rank third in the league in boards per contest while outrebounding their opponents in their last eight matchups.
Tobias Harris
Harris finished the night with 18 points and six boards in just over 30 minutes of play. He used crafty midrange moves to tie together an all-around scoring night that saw him hit eight of his 14 tries from the floor and two of his five shots from 3-point range. He logged four of the Pistons' 12 steals on the night as he recovered two turnovers off Giddey drives and poked the ball away from a division mainstay in Isaac Okoro.
The Pistons will move on to face the Spurs at 7:00 p.m. EST on Monday in Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast on Peacock and FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit.
