Lakers Reveal Positive Upgrade Going Into Matchup vs Pistons
The Los Angeles Lakers injury report for Monday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons is loaded with quite a few key names. D’Angelo Russell is one of them.
The veteran guard popped up on the report on Sunday night and was listed as questionable. According to the Lakers, he’s dealing with a right foot contusion.
While it seemed Russell could be on track to potentially miss his first game of the season on Monday, the Lakers revealed a positive upgrade on the injury report. Russell is no longer questionable. He’s now probable to play.
Barring any unexpected setbacks, Russell should be good to go for his seventh straight game to begin the 2024-2025 NBA season on Monday.
The veteran guard remains a key contributor in the Lakers’ starting lineup this season. Through six games, Russell has spent an average of 31 minutes on the court. During that time, he’s produced 12 points per game on 40 percent shooting from the field. From three, he has struggled as he’s making just 29 percent of his shots on six attempts per game.
Beyond scoring, Russell has come down with two rebounds per game and dished out six assists per game.
With or without Russell, the Lakers issue a tough challenge for the Pistons, who are on the hunt for their first string of consecutive wins this season.
On Sunday, the Pistons paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets and collected their second win of the year. Last Wednesday, Detroit jumped out of their losing streak with a win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
After the Brooklyn matchup, the Pistons are going toe-to-toe with a 4-2 Lakers team. On the road, LA holds a 1-2 record. The Lakers have won seven in a row against the Pistons. The last time Detroit defeated the Lakers was back in January of 2021.