Lakers Veteran Makes Major Cade Cunningham Statement
With the 2024-2025 NBA MVP race concluded, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has solidified himself as one of the young faces of the NBA. Who’s next? That becomes the big debate across the league, and one Los Angeles Lakers player believes that Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will be it.
“I’m going with Cunningham from Detroit. Cade Cunningham from Detroit. He had a great year,” said Lakers forward Markieff Morris.
“He led them guys to the playoffs. He took a step every single year. This is his third year. He’s going to sign that big contract. I think he’s the next guy. The next great point guard—scoring point guard in this league.”
Back in 2021, Cunningham was viewed as the No. 1 prospect in the NBA Draft. The Pistons called on him first, and he immediatley became a face of the franchise.
At the time, the Pistons were stuck in a rebuild. For Cunningham’s first three seasons, the Pistons were at the bottom of the barrel in the Eastern Conference. They hit an all-time low with just 14 wins in 2023-2024, despite Cunningham posting averages of 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in 62 games.
The 2024-2025 season was a lot different for Detroit, and Cunningham’s emergence was a major reason why the team found success during the regular season. In 70 games, Cunningham posted averages of 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. He was an All-Star, Most Improved Player of the Year candidate, and All-NBA.
While the Pistons dropped out of the playoffs in six games, Cunningham’s postseason debut was promising. The young guard averaged 25 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block.
The Pistons invested big in Cunningham already, and his All-NBA nod will give him a raise. He already took the first step in becoming one of the NBA’s most promising stars. Morris believes that another step forward will be taken during the 2025-2026 NBA season.