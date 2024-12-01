LaMelo Ball’s Injury Could Impact Detroit Pistons
The Charlotte Hornets are going to miss multiple players for at least a short period moving forward. As the Hornets have already been dealing with the absence of Tre Mann, LaMelo Ball joins the club as he’s been diagnosed with a left calf strain.
An official injury update from Charlotte noted that Mann’s lingering back soreness has been diagnosed as disc irritation. He’ll miss at least two weeks of action.
As for Ball, he has an evaluation scheduled in two weeks as well, leaving him out for the next five games, including their Saturday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
How the Hornets’ Injury Woes Impact the Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have struggled to come out on top in matchups against Ball and the Hornets this year. In the November 6 matchup between the two teams, the Hornets won off of a buzzer-beater tip-in.
When the Pistons and the Hornets met again on November 21, the game went into overtime and ended with Charlotte picking up a two-point win.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Pistons had a slight lead in the Eastern Conference standings over Charlotte. At 6-13 on the year, the Hornets trailed Detroit by two games. However, with two wins over Detroit, Charlotte would hold any tie-breaker.
This season, Ball is playing like he’s looking to earn another All-Star bid after battling with injuries over the last couple of seasons. Unfortunately for Charlotte, they’ll miss the young star for multiple weeks. History says the Hornets could struggle a lot without Ball.
Since joining the Hornets, Ball’s team has gone 42-93 in games without him. He only missed one game this season prior to Saturday’s upcoming bout with the Atlanta Hawks, and Charlotte lost in his absence.
Entering the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Hornets and the Pistons were both viewed as rebuilding squads still. Neither team had high expectations, but they have been competitive through the first month of action.
With Ball in the mix, the Hornets could be viewed as a potential darkhorse candidate for the Play-In later in the year. Early on, the same could be said for Detroit, who holds a 9-12 record, sitting in the tenth seed.
According to Basketball Reference’s playoff probabilities report, the Pistons are projected to finish with a 36-43 record, which would place them eighth in the Eastern Conference. As for the Hornets, they are ranked 12th with just a 19 percent chance of making the playoffs at this time.