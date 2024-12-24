LeBron James Official Playing Status for Detroit Pistons vs Lakers
Heading into their Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Detroit Pistons anticipated potentially playing against a LaBron James-less LA team
On the injury report, the Lakers downgraded LeBron to questionable. The veteran forward has been managing a left foot injury.
That won't stop him from playing on Monday. The Lakers have upgraded LeBron to available for the matchup against the Pistons.
Prior to LA’s current three-game stretch leading up to Monday’s game, LeBron missed two games for the first time this season. In matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers went 1-1 without their star forward.
When James returned to action on December 15 to take on the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron checked in for 34 minutes. He scored 18 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds to help lead the Lakers past the Grizzlies.
In the next two games, LeBron appeared on the court for 34 minutes each time. He averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists while hitting on 47 percent of his shots from the field.
When the Pistons and the Lakers met for the first and only time this season back in early November, LeBron checked in for 40 minutes. He produced 20 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists. Although LeBron was on the floor, his presence didn’t help propel the Lakers past the Pistons as Detroit defeated LA by 12 points.
As far as the rest of the Lakers’ injury report goes, LA ruled out Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Jaxson Hayes. Anthony Davis was also questionable, but has been upgraded to available.
On Monday, the Pistons will search for their 13th victory of the year.