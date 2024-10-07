Longtime NBA Coach Speaks on Improved Detroit Pistons Roster
Finishing with the NBA's worst record, the 2024 season was a year to forget for the Detroit Pistons. That said, their diligent work this offseason lauded some praise from a longtime NBA head coach.
After wrapping up training camp earlier this week, the Pistons kicked off the preseason Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. While speaking to the media pregame, Doc Rivers fielded questions about Detroit and the changes they've gone through this summer.
The Bucks coach applauded the Pistons front office for bringing in a handful of veterans to pair with the youthful core. He also cited that being a young team with minimal shooting was a major catalyst in their struggles last season.
"I think they’ve done a nice job adding veterans," Rivers said pregame. "They had so many young guys last year. When you look at the team last year, you had a young team with very little shooting. That’s a recipe for disaster, and it happened."
Spacing was a key issue for the Pistons last season, but that shouldn't be the case in 2025. Between a full season of Simone Fontecchio and the additions of Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris, Detroit has an array of floor spacers. Bringing in so many complementary pieces should aid guards Cade Cunningham and Jden Ivey as scorers and facilitators.
Aside from their work on the floor, the vets should also provide a boost behind the scenes. The NBA regular season can be long at times, especially for a rebuilding team like the Pistons. Having guys who racked up a lot of mileage in the league should provide a calming and stabling presence during the dog days of the year.