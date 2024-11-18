Lonzo Ball’s Injury Status for Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls
After missing multiple seasons of action due to a knee injury, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball finally returned to the court for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Unfortunately, Ball has already dealt with a setback before facing the Detroit Pistons for the first time this year.
When the Pistons and the Bulls meet on Monday night for the second matchup of a back-to-back set for both teams, Ball is not expected to be on the court for Chicago. Once again, he’s been ruled out with a wrist injury. An absence on Monday marks the 11th straight game Ball will miss.
In his first set of action back in October, Ball knocked down two of his four shots to score five points off the bench in 13 minutes. After getting a game off, Ball went through a two-game stretch after returning. He averaged five points on 33 percent shooting from deep in 17 minutes off the bench.
Since he joined the Bulls in 2021, Ball faced the Pistons three times. Over that stretch, Ball averaged 32 minutes on the floor. He scored 14 points per game while shooting 45 percent from three and nearly 50 percent from the field.
With Ball set to miss Monday’s game in Detroit, the next time he could face the Pistons will be on February 2. The Bulls will pay a visit to the Pistons for an afternoon battle.
For now, Ball is focused on his recovery. Recently, Ball made progress towards his return but is still expected to miss at least one more week of action.
The Pistons are looking to extend their two-game win streak against a shorthanded Bulls team on Monday.