A Look at Cade Cunningham in Pistons’ Leaked City Editions
By now, fans of every NBA team have an idea of what their squad’s 2024-2025 City Editions look like, thanks to the annual leak on social media.
If the leaks are right, the Pistons will rock a cream-colored jersey, which includes orange and black. The uniforms are expected to honor legendary Pistons coach Cuck Daley.
Since the Pistons haven’t officially revealed their City Edition plans for next year, there hasn’t been a real sneak peek of any players donning the threads.
X user @Jerseyxswap took a stab at photoshopping the team’s star player, Cade Cunningham, in a rough design of the assumed leaks.
The general fan perception surrounding the leaked jerseys has been positive, for the most part.
After the year they had last season, the Pistons need all of the positivity they can get.
It’s been a busy summer for the rebuilding franchise. After going 17-65 in 2022-2023, and following up with a 14-68 campaign, the Pistons were left with no choice but to shuffle things around.
The front office saw major changes, as did the coaching staff. Trajan Langdon took over Troy Weaver’s job as the roster-building boss. J.B. Bickerstaff replaced Monty Williams as the head coach.
While the Pistons remain committed to rising star Cade Cunningham, they made a handful of changes to the roster itself, to ensure Cunningham has better-fitting pieces surrounding him for next season.
Expectations for Detroit remain low in the NBA heading into the 2024-2025 run. That leaves the new-look club with an opportunity to shock their peers when the season begins on October 23 against the Indiana Pacers.