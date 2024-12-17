Miami Heat Coach Defends Cade Cunningham From Common Criticism
When it comes to Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, the veteran is rapidly growing into one of the most notable playmakers in the game. Some might make a case he should be an Eastern Conference All-Star this season.
Yet, the turnover numbers tend to get in the way of a positive campaign for Cunningham. At this point, it’s a common criticism aimed at the former No. 1 overall pick.
However, NBA Champion coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat believes the critcism isn’t always warranted. Prior to the Pistons’ matchup against the Heat on Monday, Spoelstra defended Cunningham and his turnover concerns.
“Those turnover numbers can be deceiving,” the head coach told reporters. “If you’re a high-usage guy and you’re making a ton of plays, there is a cost of doing business. If you look at all of the high-usage guys in the league, they make great plays, they score, they set up their teammates, they make the offense look a lot better. There are some turnovers.”
Playmakers make plays—but they also become prone to turning the ball over with the more risks they take.
While Cunningham is turning the ball over at a career-high rate in year four, coughing up a possession 4.6 times per game (career-average is 3.7), he’s also producing assists at a significantly higher rate. In 23 games, Cunningham has dished out nearly ten assists per game. His career-high is 7.5
With Cunningham being the focal point of the Pistons’ offense, he’s in the 92nd percentile in usage for point guards. He’s turning the ball over at a 15 percent rate, which places him in the 36th percentile, according to Cleaning the Glass. At the time time, his 43 assist percentage puts him in the 97th percentile. He’s been one of the top playmakers in the NBA this year—turnover concerns or not.