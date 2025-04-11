Miami Heat Forward Sounds Off on Cade Cunningham's Case for MIP
In the midst of his breakout campaign for the Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham landed the first All-Star nod of his career. While many believe he's in the running for another award, one NBA veteran sounded off against his case.
Over the past few years, the Most Improved Player award has taken on a new identity. It used to stay away from star-level talent, but things have changed as of late. Now, it's gone to touted prospects who have made the jump to being a premiere talent.
Because of the way the award has trended, many have cited Cunningham as a heavy favorite to win this year. However, Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson doesn't feel he is deserving. The veteran forward, like many other critics, doesn't think the award was made for top picks like the Pistons guard.
While it might be to the dismay of Anderson and others around the league, there is no denying the vast improvements Cunningham has made to his game this season. Based on how the award is judged in the present day, he certainly belongs in the running for MIP.
In his fourth season, the Pistons guard has emerged as one of the top all-around talents in the game today. Cunningham is putting up career-highs across the board with averages of 25.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG.
Between his stellar play and the Pistons' turnaround as a whole, Cunningham has gotten more than his fair share of credit. With all the added attention around him and the league, there is no telling if MIP or other personal accolades are heading his way in the coming weeks.