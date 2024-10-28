Miami Heat Key Veteran Returning From Injury vs Detroit Pistons
When the Detroit Pistons pay a visit to the Miami Heat on Monday night, the home team is expected to get a key veteran in the mix as Josh Richardson is on pace to play for the first time this season.
The Heat went through the first two games of the year without Richardson in the lineup. The veteran was dealing with left heel inflammation. It was reportedly an ongoing issue for Richardson throughout training camp.
When the Heat revealed their injury report for Monday night’s game against the Pistons, they left Richardson off of it for the first time this year. Barring any unexpected setbacks, Richardson will make his season debut.
The 2024-2025 NBA season marks the sixth season Richardson will compete for the Heat. He’s currently in the midst of a second stint with them.
Last year, Richardson appeared in 43 games for the Heat, mostly serving as a backup. He spent 26 minutes on the court per game, producing ten points, three rebounds, and two assists per game. Richardson shot 44 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.
The 31-year-old former second-round pick spent the first four seasons of his career with the Heat. Ahead of the 2019-2020 season, he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the deal that helped the Heat acquire Jimmy Butler through a sign-and-trade.
Richardson only spent one season in Philadelphia. During the 2020-2021 season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks after getting traded. In 2021-2022, Richardson had stints with the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs. He stuck with the Spurs for two seasons before going to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Monday’s game is the start of Richardson’s contract year with the Heat. Over the summer, he picked up his player option for over $3 million. The Pistons will take on a relatively healthy Miami team that will only miss its two-way player Josh Christopher and the veteran Kevin Love.