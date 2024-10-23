Michigan-Born NBA Veteran Could Miss Pistons vs Pacers Matchup
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons will go head-to-head with the Indiana Pacers for their first of four matchups during the 2024-2025 NBA season. While the game could serve as a return home for Isaiah Jackson, the Pacers have the veteran frontcourt player on the injury report leading up to the matchup.
According to the Pacers, Jackson is questionable with a right groin strain. As of now, the Pacers player is viewed as a potential game-time decision.
Heading into year four, Jackson has nearly 160 games under his belt going into the new year. While he started 30 games throughout his career, Jackson has become a primary backup option for the Pacers during his tenure.
In 2021, Jackson entered the NBA after a one-year run at Kentucky. He averaged eight points, seven rebounds, and three blocks per game as a freshman. After a successful first effort in the NCAA, Jackson went 22nd overall in the NBA Draft. He debuted with the Pacers off the bat, appearing in the team’s season opener.
Last season, Jackson accounted for a career-high 67 percent from the field. He produced seven points and four rebounds in 59 games for the Pacers. During Indiana’s Eastern Conference Finals run, Jackson averaged ten minutes of playing time in 15 matchups.
The Pontiac-born player has taken on the Pistons ten times in his career. Against Detroit, Jackson has averaged 13 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks per game.
It’s unclear if he’ll get an opportunity to make Wednesday night his 11th showing against Detroit or not. If Jackson misses the action, his next return to Michigan won’t come until January 16.
On Wednesday, the Pacers and the Pistons are set to tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.