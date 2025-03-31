Multiple Detroit Pistons Ejected vs Minnesota Timberwolves
During Sunday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves, benches cleared as a few players got tangled up after Detroit rookie Ron Holland committed a foul on Timberwolves standout Naz Reid.
After the play was whistled, Reid went over to the rookie to exchange words. Minnesota veteran Donte DiVincenzo ended up exchanging shoves with Holland, which led to benches clearing and players and coaches from both sides getting involved.
As expected, officials reviewed the replay of the dust-up to see which players would be heading back to the locker room as a result of an ejection. To no surprise, the list was lengthy.
After the review, it was concluded that several Pistons and a coach would have to exit the game early. From Detroit’s side, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, Marcus Sasser, and JB Bickerstaff were ejected.
On Minnesota’s side, Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, and Pablo Prigioni were ejected. According to a report, Prigioni and Bickerstaff exchanged words after the incident, which likely led to their ejection.
The Pistons were well in the lead when the incident went down. With roughly five minutes left to go in the first half, Detroit holds a double-digit lead.
With Holland, Stewart, and Sasser ruled out, the Pistons are now down six rotational players, as Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, and Jaden Ivey were ruled out ahead of the matchup due to injury.
The Pistons are looking to keep their winning streak rolling as they’ve won their previous three games, including a major upset over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.