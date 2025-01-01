Multiple Detroit Pistons Standouts Support NBA G League Affiliate
Lately, the Detroit Pistons have had some time off to rest up and re-group before they take the floor once again to kick off a new year. In the meantime, members of the team are finding different ways to take advantage of the small break.
For a handful of Pistons veterans, going to the Motor City Cruise game was on the agenda Monday night. The game served as an opportunity for the vets to check out the two-way players in action. It was also an up-close look at the second-round rookie, Bobi Klintman, who had a career night.
As the Pistons’ G League affiliate faced the Birmingham Squadron, an affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, Isaiah Stewart, Wendell Moore, Malik Beasley, and Marcus Sasser checked out the action.
The Cruise collected a comfortable win over the Squadron on Monday night. After the team knocked down over 50 percent of its shots and out-rebounded Birmingham by double-digits, Motor City Cruise won 122-101. They moved to 2-1 since the regular season officially started.
As for the Pistons’ main roster, they are sitting at 14-18 to begin the first stretch of the season. Their record has them placed 10th in the Eastern Conference, trailing half a game behind the Chicago Bulls.
When the Pistons return to action on Wednesday, they’ll host the Orlando Magic. A victory would allow the Pistons to exceed last year’s total number of wins. While the Pistons still have a lot to work on, they’ve shown a ton of improvement this year compared to last season’s 14-68 campaign.