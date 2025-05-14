All Pistons

Multiple Draft Prospects Call Cade Cunningham NBA’s Most Underrated

Cade Cunningham is still viewed as underrated, according to multiple NBA Draft prospects.

Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the first half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Despite getting a nod to be a part of the NBA All-Star game in 2025, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham recently received support for being one of the league’s most underrated players in the eyes of some top NBA Draft prospects.

As House of Highlights gave a handful of prospects one pick, Cunningham was mentioned by Rutgers star Ace Bailey and BYU guard Egor Demin.

“I can say Cade, for sure, because Cade is leading the team right now,” Ace Bailey said.

“I think people really don’t understand how good is Cade Cunningham,” Egor Demin would later add.

Pistons fans have been fighting negative narratives against Cunningham for the past few seasons. Despite the Pistons’ major shortcomings, Cunningham has looked the part of a former No. 1 overall pick.

Last year, Cunningham appeared in 62 games and posted averages of 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. Unfortunately, a 14-win season for the Pistons didn’t help Cunningham shake a narrative about being an empty producer.

Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Cunningham was truly underrated. At this point, he’s starting to shake the narrative.

In 70 games, Cunningham produced 26 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Along with his scoring, Cunningham dished out nine assists per game and came down with six rebounds per outing.

While Cunningham didn’t win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, he was a finalist. The Pistons guard is also now a one-time All-Star, and could be in line for an All-NBA nod.

