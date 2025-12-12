Detroit Pistons veteran could be on trade block

The Detroit Pistons are the best team in the Eastern Conference so far this season, but that doesn't make them immune from trade rumors.

The Pistons should still be looking for ways to improve their team even when things appear to be smooth sailing. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggests the Pistons could look to trade Caris LeVert if the right deal comes along.

"With Daniss Jenkins emerging as a rotation-caliber guard and Jaden Ivey back from injury, it's harder to argue Caris LeVert is a vital piece of the Detroit Pistons' operation. His secondary playmaking and scoring were more valuable earlier in the season, but they're pretty close to duplicative now," Hughes wrote.

"In addition to all that, LeVert's $14.1 million salary might be necessary as a supplement in any blockbuster deal that also involves Tobias Harris. Harris is making $26.6 million in the final year of his contract and would be the key outgoing piece in a trade for, say, Lauri Markkanen. But his veteran presence and shooting at the forward spot are valuable in Detroit, and there's been no clear indication the Pistons intend to swing big."

Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

LeVert could be on trade block

LeVert, 31, is only averaging 9.3 points per game, which is the lowest since his rookie season back in 2016-17 with the Brooklyn Nets. He is also only seeing action for just over 20 minutes per game, which is the lowest of his 10-year career so far.

LeVert is a luxury piece for the Pistons. He isn't a necessary part of their plans, but the fact that they have him in case of an injury is a huge boost to Detroit's depth.

His two-year, $29 million deal will keep him with the Pistons until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, so the team doesn't need to trade him this year in order to retain value. If he was an impending free agent, it would make more sense for the Pistons to try and trade him ahead of the February deadline.

LeVert becomes trade eligible on Dec. 15, so that could put him in discussions to be dealt, but it's hard to imagine a move being done involving him so soon.

The fact that Hughes listed LeVert as the likeliest player to be traded shows that the Pistons probably aren't going to be making too many moves, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't try if it improves the roster.