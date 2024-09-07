NBA 2K25: Is Detroit Pistons Rising Star a Top Center?
With the NBA 2K franchise releasing its latest game this week, Detroit Pistons fans can get a virtual first look at the revamped roster under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
As exciting as the new veteran additions may be, the Pistons still have two homegrown rising stars who will give the squad a boost in the game.
To no surprise, Cade Cunningham is the top-ranked player on the Pistons in 2K25 this season. He holds an 86 overall as he heads into year four.
The young veteran center Jalen Duren has the second-best rating on the team.
Jalen Duren’s NBA 2K25 Rank
Rated 81 overall, Duren isn’t quite considered a top-ten center in the NBA, according to the NBA 2K standard at this time. However, he’s slowly climbing the charts.
This year, Duren moved up a couple of points and placed 15th in the game, tying with six other players. He joins the same company as Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton, Dallas’ Dereck Lively, Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic, OKC’s Isaiah Hartenstein, Minnesota’s Naz Reid, and Dallas’ Daniel Gafford.
Back in 2022, the Pistons selected Duren 13th overall out of Memphis. At the time, Duren was a college freshman who averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks per game in 29 games in the NCAA.
Through his first two seasons in Detroit, Duren has grown into a full-time starting center. In his rookie effort, Duren averaged nine points and nine rebounds while making 65 percent of his field goals.
Last year, Duren upped the ante during his sophomore effort by producing 14 points and 12 rebounds per game. He maintained efficient shooting from the field by making 62 percent of his attempts.
Next season is shaping up to be an important one for the 20-year-old big man. While he’s already convinced the Pistons he’s a starter in this league, Duren and his co-star Cade Cunningham have to prove they can take another step forward and take advantage of having a stronger roster of veterans around them.