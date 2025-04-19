NBA All-Star Reveals Playoff Mindset Before Knicks-Pistons Series
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons and their All-Star Cade Cunningham, the former No. 1 overall pick can only guess what type of mindset he has to possess heading into Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. For somebody like Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, the two-time All-Star has been here before.
“It’s always business as usual,” Brunson told reporters, speaking on his postseason mindset. “But I mean, the playoffs are a little different.”
Saturday marks the start of Brunson’s fifth playoff run since he entered the league in 2018. It will be his third with the New York Knicks, serving as the face of the franchise since he left the Dallas Mavericks for them in free agency ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season.
All week long, the Knicks have had time to rest, recover, and prepare. Witnessing multiple slates of Play-In Tournament games, Brunson and the Knicks soaked up the intensity as spectators and will look to put their own story together starting this weekend.
“You have more time to prepare, especially this week,” he added. “You’re watching all these games all week, and the intensity, what’s at stake, and you’re just ready to go. I mean, I don’t want to say I have a playoff mode, I just know that it’s time to go.”
Anything can happen in the playoffs, and Brunson and the Knicks know they aren’t immune to upsets. During Brunson’s first year with the Knicks, they were one of a few Eastern Conference teams to fall victim to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, who made a shocking run to the NBA Finals.
Last season, the second-seeded Knicks took care of business against the Philadelphia 76ers in round one before falling short against a young Indiana Pacers team in the second round. This year, the Knicks draw a starving Detroit Pistons team that is surprisingly back in postseason contention after a drought.
The Knicks can’t get overconfident, even though they have the home-court advantage and experience on their side. The approach is business as usual, as many anticipate a good fight put on by the Pistons, who have found success against the Knicks during the regular season.