Detroit Pistons Overcome Late Cleveland Cavaliers Rally To Earn Game 1 Victory

Following their thrilling 3-1 series comeback in the first round against the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons were looking to set the tone in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against their bitter division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons, thriving on team chemistry, did just that, securing their first win to open a playoff series since 2008 with a 111-101 Game 1 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday night. In addition to opening the series with a win, the Pistons also snapped their 12-game playoff losing streak against the Cavaliers. The streak goes back to the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals when a young LeBron James knocked off the Pistons.

How Detroit Pistons Took Game 1 Against Cavaliers

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While Cade Cunningham led the Pistons again, scoring 23 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in the Game 1 win against the Cavaliers, several other Pistons players scored in double figures and had an impact on the victory.

Entering the series, the performance of the Pistons' depth was one of the biggest keys for Detroit, and it showed out in the Game 1 win against the Cavaliers. Tobias Harris (20 points), Duncan Robinson (19 points), Daniss Jenkins (12 points), Jalen Duren (11 points), and Ausar Thompson (11 points) all scored in double figures for the Pistons and made key plays throughout.

Harris and Duren both made key plays down the stretch for the Pistons as they overcame a fourth-quarter rally by the Cavaliers, led by James Harden, who finished with 22 points. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers in the loss with 23 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 9-of-19 shooting from the field. Harden's seven turnovers, however, ended up costing the Cavaliers in the loss.

As he did in the Pistons' first-round series against the Magic, Thompson had an impact on both ends of the floor in Game 1 against the Cavaliers. In addition to scoring 11 points, Thompson was dominant on the defensive end, recording a steal and a block, and he grabbed eight rebounds.

What to Expect Heading Into Game 2

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons thrived from the opening tip in turning dominant defense into efficient offense, a strength that helped them close out the Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. During moments in the game, it looked like the Pistons were going to run away with the victory, only for the Cavaliers to fight back and make things interesting in the fourth quarter.

The back-and-forth momentum swings are trends that could continue in this Eastern Conference Semifinals series between these two bitter division rivals. With a 1-0 series lead, the Pistons look to capitalize in Game 2 on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. The tip-off for Game 2 between the Pistons and Cavaliers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on Prime Video.