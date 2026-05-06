Winners and Losers From Detroit Pistons Game 1 Win Over Cavaliers

The 12-game losing streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs finally came to an end on Tuesday night as the Detroit Pistons defeated their bitter division rival 111-101 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons also won their first playoff game to open a series since 2008. To defeat the Cavaliers in Game 1, the Pistons used dominant defense and team chemistry, setting the tone early on in the victory.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from the Pistons Game 1 win over the Cavaliers.

Winner: Tobias Harris

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center/forward Thomas Bryant (3) in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While Cade Cunningham led the Pistons in the Game 1 win over the Cavaliers with 23 points, Tobias Harris put on another impressive performance for Detroit. Harris scored 20 points and eight rebounds on 6-of-14 shooting from the field as the 15-year veteran continues to make an impact for one of the youngest teams in the NBA.

Harris made key plays down the stretch for the Pistons in the fourth quarter to secure the Game 1 victory over the Cavaliers. This was fresh off Harris' 30-point performance in the Pistons Game 7 win over the Orlando Magic.

Harris has stepped up for the Pistons throughout the playoffs and looks to continue entering Game 2 against the Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Loser: Cavaliers Turnovers

From the opening tip, the Cavaliers struggled with turnovers, and the Pistons took full advantage, turning defense into offense. The Pistons scored 31 points off 20 Cavaliers turnovers, which proved to be one of the key differences in the game.

While James Harden helped fuel the Cavaliers' comeback in the second half and finished the game with 22 points, his seven turnovers proved costly for Cleveland. Harden had the same number of turnovers as assists in Game 1 loss to the Pistons.

Winner: Pistons Team Chemistry

Team chemistry has always been one of the Pistons' many strengths throughout the season, helping them earn 60 wins and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and in Game 1 against the Cavaliers, it was on full display.

While Cunningham and Harris led the Pistons to the win, both scoring 20-plus points, four other Detroit players scored in double figures, including Duncan Robinson (19 points), Daniss Jenkins (12 points), Ausar Thompson (11 points), and Jalen Duren (11 points).

Entering this series, the performance of the Pistons' depth was crucial after they went through their highs and lows in the first round against the Magic. Moving forward in the series against the Cavaliers, the Pistons' depth looks to build off its Game 1 performance.

Loser: Jarrett Allen

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) passes defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jarrett Allen was one of the Cavaliers players who was looking to get off to a strong start in Game 1 against the Pistons. However, picking up three early fouls limited his playing time in Game 1 as he played six minutes in the first half for the Cavaliers.

Allen’s absence allowed the Pistons to have more success in the paint, a strength that they have thrived on this season. Due to foul trouble, Allen played 18 minutes in Game 1, finishing with two points, three rebounds, and an assist on 1-of-4 shooting from the field.