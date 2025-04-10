NBA Announces Playoff Impact of Pistons-Knicks Matchup
Thursday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks could be the preview of a round-one series in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
The game will have an impact on seeding as well, depending on the final outcome.
On Thursday morning, the NBA announced the scenarios depending on who wins.
Impact of a Knicks Win
- Knicks lock in the third seed
- Pacers lock in the fourth seed with a win or a Bucks loss
- Bucks lock in the fifth seed with a win and a Pacers win
- Pistons lock in the sixth seed with a Bucks win
Impact of a Pistons Win
- Knicks lock in the third seed with a Pacers loss
- Pacers lock in the fourth seed with a loss and a Bucks loss
Trailing Milwaukee, who is on a five-game winning streak, by two games, the Pistons seem bound to pick up the sixth seed. New York has a two-game lead over the Pacers, so they have a good chance of securing their spot in the third seed.
Since the playoffs are a different beast, there isn’t necessarily an easier scenario for Detroit. However, they’ve found more success against the Knicks than the Pacers this year, which is a positive sign for the way the seeding is trending.
Thursday’s game marks the fourth and final outing between the Pistons and the Knicks during the regular season. Detroit will have two more games left on the schedule, both against the Bucks, after taking on the Knicks at 7 PM ET on Thursday night.