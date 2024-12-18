NBA Contender Eyeing Potential Detroit Pistons Trade Target
Prior to this past Sunday, it seemed the market for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was still dry. For the Detroit Pistons, that could be a good sign if they decide to deem themselves buyers before the February deadline.
With little market for LaVine, the Pistons could get him at a desirable price, helping ease the pain of shelling out the salary attached to the contract that made him difficult to trade for in the first place.
As December continues on, though, there seems to be a notable contender entering his market. According to The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets are on the hunt for a star-caliber addition. LaVine seems to have significant interest from Denver at this time.
“With the NBA’s trade window opening this past weekend, and with the trade deadline less than two months away, the Nuggets are canvassing the league in pursuit of a player who can offer significant help offensively, league sources tell The Athletic.
“… League sources say the focus on LaVine in recent discussions is significant, with the Nuggets interested in the 29-year-old”
After appearing in just 25 games last season, LaVine has played in 23 games for the Bulls already this year. He’s back on his normal track, averaging 22 points on 43 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, LaVine has come down with four rebounds while dishing out four assists.
It’s clear LaVine has struggled to live up to the top option expectations on the Bulls, but he’s proven to be a solid supporting star. In Denver, the rest of the roster understands the team runs through the multi-time MVP center, Nikola Jokic.
The Nuggets seem to be the top threat for LaVine’s services at the time.
The Pistons were reportedly interested in LaVine last season, but the front office has seen a lot of changes since then. It’s unclear if the Bulls star would be a player Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon would have interest in.
From a fit standpoint, the Pistons could use a high-volume three-level scorer in LaVine. And while the high salary might leave most teams hesitant, LaVine is under contract for at least one more season before he reaches a $48 million payer option.
If the Pistons believe they are a piece or two away from truly contending, then LaVine should be a player they strongly consider. If not, they’ll likely save up for someone else.