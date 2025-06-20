NBA Draft Prediction Links Pistons to Wisconsin Basketball Star
Could another guard make his way on the Detroit Pistons’ roster? Perhaps, that’s what Detroit’s lone draft pick is for next week.
Unlike recent times, the Pistons aren’t going to get on the clock in the lottery. In fact, they don’t currently possess a first-rounder. Once the Pistons made the playoffs, they came to grips with the fact that they’ll owe the draft slot to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, the Pistons won’t make their first selection until No. 37. Barring any changes leading up to the selection, the Pistons won’t pick again after that. Therefore, they’ll have to choose wisely.
Pistons Select a Wisconsin Basketball Star in an NBA Mock Draft
In On3’s latest mock draft, the Pistons pick up John Tonje with their pick. In this case, they pass up on some names they’ve frequently been linked to lately, such as Chaz Lanier and Johni Broome.
In Tonje, the Pistons would land a guard who has over 160 NCAA games under his belt. He started his career at Colorado State, where he came off the bench for 31 minutes as a freshman, to see the court for eight minutes.
Tonje would continue coming off the bench for all but 13 games through his first few seasons at CSU. He improved little by little each year, before earning a full-time starting role in 2022-2023. At the time, Tonje averaged 15 points on 47 percent shooting.
Ahead of the 2023-2024 season, Tonje moved to Missouri, where his stint would last eight games. During his sixth and final season, Tonje joined Wisconsin. It turned out to be a game-changing move, as he posted averages of 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 37 games. Tonje shot 47 percent from the field and 54 percent from three throughout the year.