NBA Draft Prospect Compares Himself to Detroit Pistons Forward
As a new draft class gets ready to be ushered in, NBA player comparisons are often a big topic of conversation. Ahead of a fresh batch of rookies entering the league, one hopeful prospect feels his game draws similarities to one member of the Detroit Pistons.
Among the numerous prospects hoping to hear their name called on draft night is Hunter Sallis. He is one of the older players in the 2025 class, having spent all four years in college. Sallis began his college career at Gonzaga but spent the past two years playing at Wake Forest.
Playing a larger role at Wake Forest, Sallis got to show how impactful of a player he can be on the offensive end. He is fresh off a senior season where he averaged 18.3 PPG and 2.8 APG across 32 matchups.
During the draft combine, a handful of prospects were asked players they feel their game draws parallels to. While speaking on the topic, Sallis cited Pistons veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. as one of his NBA comps.
“I say Tim Hardaway Jr. (Nickeil) Alexander-Walker, he’s a good one, just how he defends," Sallis said. "I like (Donte) DiVincenzo. There’s a lot of guys I feel like I try to take little pieces of their games and stuff, for sure. I don’t think I play like a certain someone, but definitely, there’s flashes, for sure.”
As a 6-foot-5 off-guard primarily looking to score the ball, THJ is a solid comp for Sallis. The only difference in their game is outside shooting. Hardaway Jr. has become an effective high-volume shooter over the course of his NBA career. However, this is an area of Sallis' game that still needs developing.
Currently projected to be taken towards the end of the second round, Sallis finds himself on the bubble of being selected. From there, he'll likely have to fight hard to try and secure a spot on an NBA roster.