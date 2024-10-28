NBA Fans Could Give Miami Heat Added Motivation vs Detroit Pistons
The Miami Heat might be looking to take their frustrations out on the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Over the weekend, the Heat took a verbal beating from the world of social media after revealing a statue of the legendary NBA guard, Dwyane Wade.
The presentation for the statue offered those in attendance a unique reveal. However, the statue itself didn’t live up to the standards of the public.
All Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, the Heat have been roasted on social media for it.
The Pistons will be the first team to face the Heat since the reveal of the legend’s statue.
On Monday night, Detroit is set to visit the Heat for the first of three matchups this year. For Miami, it’s their third game of the year.
The Heat started the 2024-2025 NBA season off with a loss against the Orlando Magic. On their home court, their in-state opponent came down to South Florida and grabbed a comfortable 116-97 win over the Heat.
Over the weekend, the Heat hit the road to face the Charlotte Hornets. Miami managed to get in the winner’s column for the first time this season by taking down the Hornets 114-106.
The Heat are looking to silence the roasting of Wade’s statue by collecting a win over the Pistons, who have yet to enter the winner’s circle this season.
A record of 0-3 makes the Pistons seem like they are in for another dreadful showing like last year. Fortunately, the Pistons have held their own as they embark on a tough schedule to start the year.
Last Wednesday, the Pistons faced the Indiana Pacers, who are fresh off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Two nights later, they took on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who made it to round two of the playoffs back in the spring. On the second night of the back-to-back set, the Pistons took on the NBA Champs in the Boston Celtics. On Monday, they’ll face last year’s eight-seed.
The Pistons and the Heat will tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.