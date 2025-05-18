NBA Fans Debate Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Kevin Durant
Following the end of the previous NBA season, debates regarding Cade Cunningham didn’t typically involve future Hall of Famers. Instead, the former No. 1 overall pick for the Detroit Pistons was viewed as a questionable star in the league.
The Pistons had no doubt about Cunningham’s status. As he became extension-eligible last summer, the Pistons put the offer on the table, and Cunningham signed the dotted line. He remained hungry and eager to prove to the NBA that he was an All-Star-caliber talent.
The mission was accomplished for Cunningham. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career during the 2024-2025 NBA season. Fast forward to May, and NBA fans on Reddit have launched a debate about Cunningham’s standing next to the current version of Phoenix Suns star, Kevin Durant.
Some were willing to take the risk of giving the first-time All-Star a nod over Durant. Others, well, they believed there is no debate.
NBA Fans in Favor of Cade Cunningham Over Kevin Durant
u/AccomplishedSmell921: Cade. Overall game. He’s putting up Lebronesque numbers and he’s just hitting his prime.
u/AlmostDarkness: I’m gonna be real, for leading a team it’s Cade because great PGs are more valuable.
u/Recent_Flight_5048: I take the younger guy
Kevin Durant Still Has Plenty of Support Over Younger Stars
u/Gullible-solid3254: Kd. Hes still top 10 chill
u/FrontOwn1750: One time all star. Dude will be lucky anyone remembers his name in 10 years. Give me KD. Aura is aura and KD is still KD. If you have the same team and put one or the other on, Cade may raise your ceiling more if you’re not great, but KD can put a team over the top, no one is ever saying, they just got Cade…it’s a wrap
u/Impossible-Group8553: Idk why ppl are acting like it’s that crazy of question. Cade is a monster, walking triple double and can play defense. Meanwhile KD is a shell of his former self, he’s still amazing but he can’t go downhill anywhere close to his prime, can’t defend like he used to, and is a worse playmaker than Cade. I still give the edge to KD but it’s closer than you think. It’s probably old heads that are in denial KD is on the decline. He still gets his numbers but is so much more limited physically now.
KD's Praise for Cade Cunningham
Although Durant’s a well-known trash talker on the court, he’s very complimentary of players he respects when he’s not in uniform. The Cunningham-Durant debate is healthy chatter amongst fans and analysts during the offseason, but Durant is a well-known supporter of Cunningham.
Back in February, Durant had plenty of praise for the one-time All-Star.
“[Cade Cunningham is] special, man. He can do it all out there,” Durant said.
“At the point guard at 6’7”, he’s posting up, he’s shooting the three. He’s got a nice pace, too, I love his game. He’s balling out this year. I was happy to see him become an All-Star. They are winning games now. He’s playing meaningful games late in the season. I’m happy for him, because he went through a lot being injured and having a couple of coaches. He was the No. 1 pick, a lot of expectations, and now he’s kind of seeing stuff coming to fruition. I like watching him play.”
Durant will enter the 2025-2026 NBA season at 37 years old. While his MVP days might be in the rearview, he remains a top star in the league. Right now, he’s under contract with the Phoenix Suns, but rumblings of Durant making a move through the trade market are out there.