NBA Fans Erupt After Jaden Ivey’s Clutch Shot in Pistons-Raptors
Another night, another nail-biter for the Detroit Pistons. This time, their thrilling matchup came against the Toronto Raptors at home.
Two outings ago, the Pistons found themselves playing from behind throughout a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Trailing by double-digits going into the final quarter of the outing, the Pistons managed to form a comeback and force overtime before coming up short in the end.
Monday’s outing against Toronto nearly featured a similar scenario but with the Pistons on the other side. Down a man in Cade Cunningham, the Pistons rolled out a starting five with a backcourt featuring Malik Beasley and Jaden Ivey.
The emerging Most Improved Player Ivey once again had a strong showing.
Through the first half of action, Detroit struggled against Scottie Barnes defensively. The veteran made 50 percent of his shots to score 20 of Toronto’s 48 points. The game was knotted at 48 after the Pistons led by 15 at a point.
The Raptors had a strong opening to the second half, outscoring the Pistons 32-24 before going into the fourth quarter. Down 80-72, the momentum was being swung into the direction of the visitors.
But Ivey came alive again in the fourth quarter. He was nearly perfect from the field, making all but one of his four shots. After knocking down half of his free-throw attempts, Ivey produced eight points for the Pistons in the fourth quarter. He landed plenty of help from the veteran center Isaiah Stewart, who made 3-4 shots from the field and hit on all three of his free throws, totaling nine points in the fourth quarter.
The game was pretty much teed up for overtime, but Ivey had other plans. In the final seconds, he worked his defender to get just enough space to let a shot off before the buzzer. The make for his final basket was the one that put the Pistons ahead 102-100. They advanced to 8-11 on the year.
NBA Fans React to Jaden Ivey’s Big Basket
@ryenarussillo: Some special stuff from Jaden Ivey tonight
@BruceTennen: Somewhere Monty Williams is saying let Killian Hayes go one on one for the game winner. So much hatred undeservedly went to Jaden Ivey last year. If you bought into the bs shame on you.
@mikeypistons: Jaden Ivey did this for Cade. Get that fraudulent ROTY out of here 🔥
@strengthcoachdb: Monty Williams should never be allowed to coach in the NBA for how he misused Jaden Ivey.
@nsitto2: GAMETIMEEEEEEEE JADEN IVEY