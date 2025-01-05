NBA Fans Highly Impressed With Cade Cunningham vs Anthony Edwards
The Cade Cunningham versus Anthony Edwards show did not disappoint on Saturday night in Detroit.
That’s not to take away from the Detroit Pistons’ supporting cast—but it was clear that Edwards and Cunningham were on a mission to put their teams on their backs and collect the victory.
One guy might’ve had the career night, dropping over 50. The other took on his season-high and came away with the overall victory.
Anthony Edwards checked in for 44 minutes on Saturday night and attempted 31 shots from the field. From three, Edwards chucked up nearly half of his attempts. Edwards ended up finding success on ten of his shots from deep, knocking down 16 field goals overall.
Then, from the charity stripe, Edwards drained 11 out of 12 of his attempts. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 53 points. He also produced six rebounds and two assists.
On the other side, Cade Cunningham led his team with 29 shots. He didn’t shoot at the same three-point volume as Edwards, but Cunningham knocked down half of his three-point attempts. Cunningham ended up accounting for a season-high 40 points on Saturday. He was one assist shy of a double-double and had six rebounds to go with his performance.
As both teams traded blows, Detroit simply had the stronger outing. They led by as many as 24 points and never trailed by more than two throughout the entire night. Cunningham and the Pistons defeated Edwards’ Timberwolves 119-105.
With that victory, the Pistons advanced to 17-18 on the year, knocking the Wolves down to 17-17. For Cunningham, the blockbuster performance was another major case for his 2025 NBA All-Star campaign.
NBA Fans React to Edwards vs. Cunningham
@BleacherReport: ANT DROPS 53 IN LOSS TO PISTONS 😳. CADE'S 40-PIECE RUINS ANT'S CARRER NIGHT
@Trevor_Lane: Cade Cunningham should be talked about more as one the league’s bright young stars. 24/10/7 on the season and he’s the same age as Ant
@Cade2SZN: We snatched “ant man”s chain
@nick__xo: cade and ant out there trading buckets
@Swaggychen51: NBA Twitter only cares about stats. Cade had 40 and won, but all you’re gonna hear is how Ant had 53… and lost by 15