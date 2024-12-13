NBA Fans Impressed With Detroit Pistons Rookie in Loss vs Celtics
It’s never easy for an NBA team to walk away from a blowout loss, feeling like they gained anything of value. The Detroit Pistons went into TD Garden and didn’t stand a chance against the Boston Celtics.
Last season, performances like that against a championship contender were expected. This year, the Pistons have been much more competitive. When blowout losses happen, they tend to hit harder this time around.
Maybe a 123-99 loss didn’t help the Pistons learn too much about themselves, but the circumstances allowed for younger players to get a shot at putting their mark on the game. The rookie first-rounder Ron Holland certainly took advantage of the situation.
This year, Holland has been a consistent player within the Pistons’ rotation. In 26 games, he averaged 16 minutes on the court. Typically, Holland is good for six points and three rebounds on 46 percent shooting.
Thursday night’s matchup in Boston involved a more productive Holland, which left NBA fans impressed with what they saw out of the former G League Ignite prospect.
NBA Fans Respect Ron Holland’s Showing in Boston
@BruceTennen: I know the whole game was garbage time but rookie Ron Holland did have 26 points. Once he learns what he's doing, I think you're looking at the eventual staring three.
@PistonsThoughts: Ron Holland was a bright spot tonight
@Hockfan445: Ron Holland breakout game
@Pistons__Talk: Individual this is probably a great confidence booster for Ron Holland best game of his career.
@KeithSmithNBA: Last night, Ron Holland got to play the entire fourth quarter and did some really good stuff. Sure, it was "garbage time", but it's never garbage time for players who are getting a chance to show what they can do with extended minutes. Take advantage and create the next chance!
@bassontatum: maybe ron holland should play more lmao
With 21 minutes of playing time, Holland led the Pistons’ bench with 14 shot attempts. Only Cade Cunningham took more shots than Holland on the Pistons.
The rookie was efficient by knocking down all but three of his shots. He produced a team-high 26 points, marking his new career high. Holland also came down with three rebounds. While the Pistons didn’t get the overall results they wanted, Holland’s showing was certainly promising.