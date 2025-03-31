NBA Fans React to Pistons-Timberwolves’ Bench-Clearing Brawl
All season long, the Detroit Pistons have taken pride in the intensity they battle with as they never seem to back down from any team’s physical challenge. On Sunday night in Minnesota, the Pistons were tested. As expected, they fought back.
Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Naz Reid was fouled by Pistons rookie Ron Holland. Something about the play didn’t sit right with Reid, leading the standout to exchange words with Holland. Just as Holland was retaliating to defend himself, he exchanged shoves with Minnesota forward Donte DiVincenzo.
At that point, it was on.
@big_business_: PISTONS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ARE SQUABBLING
@NadineBabu: HUGE fight at the #Timberwolves/Pistons game that went into the stands! That was over a full minute, couldn’t be broken up right away!
@mikhaele_ible: NBA has to start letting players fight like the NHL at this point.
After the situation was back in control, both teams returned to their bench area as officials reviewed the play to decide on a punishment for those involved.
Several players and even two coaches were expectedly ejected from the matchup. The Pistons lost Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, Ron Holland, and JB Bickerstaff.
The Timberwolves lost Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, and Pablo Prigioni.
@RussFcb: Nobody's left in the Pistons Timberwolves game LMAO
@ColinDaily: Meta World Peace would be proud
@OnlyRealLeft: The fight didn’t even involve Stewart, but of course, he’s always ready to throw hands. 🤣
The Pistons were already shorthanded heading into the matchup. The injury report included Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, and Dennis Schroder. Among those mentioned, Schroder was the only one cleared to play against Minnesota.
At halftime, the Pistons had a 60-54 lead over the Timberwolves. Coming out for the second half, the Timberwolves put together a run, taking some of the early momentum Detroit had away. The Pistons are on the hunt for their fourth win in a row on Sunday.