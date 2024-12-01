NBA Fans Sound Off on Detroit Pistons Ruling Out Cade Cunningham
The Philadelphia 76ers prepared for a Cade Cunningham-led Detroit Pistons team on Saturday night. When the Pistons submitted their injury report on Saturday afternoon, Cunningham wasn’t listed for the first time in over a week, which signaled he was good to go.
When the Pistons revealed their initial starting five 30 minutes before the game tipped off, Cunningham was listed as a starter. Shortly before the Pistons and the Sixers battled it out, Detroit switched Cunningham out in favor of Malik Beasley.
Suddenly, the star guard was deemed inactive.
After the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff explained the reason behind the late scratch.
"It was one of those things where we had a conversation, he went out and tried to get going, and we just thought it was the right thing to do for precautionary reasons because of how he was feeling and what he came back from,” Bickerstaff told reporters.
Lately, Cunningham has been dealing with a pelvis injury. He missed multiple games leading up to Friday’s action against the Indiana Pacers. For the first time since landing on the injury report, Cunningham was upgraded to questionable. He ended up playing in the NBA Cup action in Indiana.
In 33 minutes, Cunningham made 53 percent of his shots to score 24 points. He also produced 11 assists and six rebounds en route to a 24-point win over the Pacers.
NBA fans hoped to see Cunningham continue his return against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Instead, they got a Jaden Ivey-Malik Beasley backcourt duo. It’s safe to say that fans of the game—especially those with a betting interest—were not thrilled with the Pistons’ decision to hold out Cunningham last-minute.
