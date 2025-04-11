NBA Fans Sound Off on Pistons' Big Win Over Knicks
On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons hosted the New York Knicks for the second and final time this season. The matchup gave the Pistons an opportunity to close out the regular-season series against the Knicks as winners after defeating them twice on the road at Madison Square Garden.
Through the first half of action, the Knicks had control of the game. With strong first-half showings from Previous Achiuwa, Miles McBride, and Jalen Brunson, the Knicks held a double-digit lead by as many as 11 points through the first two qaurters.
At halftime, Detroit trailed 62-56. Coming out for the second half, the Pistons outscored the Knicks 29-23. Just like that, the game was knotted at 85 heading into the fourth quarter.
The matchup was tight. However, it became the Pistons’ game to lose. While the Knicks managed to tie to tie it up several times down the stretch, not even a little bit of foul trouble could knock the Pistons out of their rhythm. In the end, Detroit collected a 115-106 victory, which had Pistons fans elated on social media.
via @jp3000_: DEEEEEETROIT BASKETBALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
@Penlee_art: WWWWWWWW
@the_det_Times: WE ARE HERE. YOU KNOW THE PISTONS WON AGAIN.
@noahsports_31: DONT LET US GET HOT
Cade Cunningham had a highly efficient scoring outing by making 16 of his 24 shots from the field to score 36 points. He notched the game-high in the scoring department while dishing out eight assists.
Tobias Harris’ first game back since recovering from an injury included 5-9 shooting from the field for 17 points. Jalen Duren collected another double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Also, the rookie Ron Holland came up big down the stretch. During the fourth quarter, the first-rounder scored 10 points on 5-6 shooting in 11 minutes.
@luckylion23: Tonight was Playoff Basketball. This team is good. Real good. It’s going to be hard to beat them in a 7 game series. LCA is starting to make noise and filling those seats! Love it.
@enviousszn: I need to see this first round matchup
When the Pistons reach the first of the playoffs, there’s a good chance they could get the New York Knicks. While the playoffs are a different beast, Detroit’s success against New York during the regular season isn’t anything to overlook.
A 115-106 victory helped Detroit advance to 44-36 on the year. They still trail the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting in sixth place. The Pistons will be back on the court on Friday to close out a back-to-back set against the Milwaukee Bucks.