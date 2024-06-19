NBA Insider Has Crucial Update on Pistons’ Monty Williams
Following a disappointing 2023-2024 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons prioritized making major changes at the top of the front office, which has left many questioning whether that will trickle down to the coaching staff or not.
Just last year, the Pistons agreed to move on from Dwane Casey as the head coach. Although Casey remained with the organization in a revised role, the Pistons put together a search for his replacement.
Detroit didn’t take the typical route of rebuilding franchises, focusing solely on player development and taking a chance on a newer coach. Instead, they offered a major deal to a veteran head coach in Monty Williams.
Unfortunately, the Williams era is off to a shaky start. In his first season with the Pistons, Williams coached his team to a league-worst 14-68 record. The Pistons missed the playoffs once again.
While it was just year one for Williams, who inherited a young and developing roster, patience has already worn thin for many fans, leaving some question marks around Williams’ future with the Pistons already.
Could a major change in the front office sway Detroit in a different direction? Maybe in the future. For now, it seems Williams’ job is safe.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Pistons’ recent coaching hire was a “clear signal” that Williams will remain in Detroit for the time being.
When the Pistons hired Trajan Langdon to take over as the President of Basketball Operations, it became clear that former New Orleans Pelicans executive would have the power to move on from the General Manager Troy Weaver and Williams if he found it to be necessary.
Weaver was offered a position change, but he declined. As a result, the Pistons parted ways with Weaver as the GM, and went on the hunt for a replacement.
The jury was still out on Williams, but it appears another year could be in store for the former Phoenix Suns head coach.