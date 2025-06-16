NBA Insider Reveals Massive $90 Million Prediction For Pistons Target
Before the Indiana Pacers put together another deep postseason run, their veteran center Myles Turner was viewed as one of the top potential free agents in the 2025 class.
Not long before the Pacers reached the 2025 NBA Finals, the Detroit Pistons were mentioned as potential candidates to scoop up the floor-spacing center. When those reports first surfaced, a lot of caution was added due to the fact that the Pacers were expected to pitch a stay for Turner.
Once the Pacers reached the NBA Finals, it was suggested that Indiana is willing to go above and beyond to keep Turner in the building. What could Turner’s new deal with the Pacers potentially look like? NBA Insider Bobby Marks recently offered a projection of three years, $90 million.
“Indiana has not paid a luxury tax penalty since 2005-06,” Marks stated. “However, as both ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Charania reported, Indiana is willing to dip into the tax to sign their starting center. They are $20 million below the tax entering the offseason.”
“…The new contract would give Turner the 10th-highest salary among all NBA centers,” Marks writes. “Turner had 144 blocks this season, third most in the league. He is the only player with at least 150 3-pointers and at least 125 blocks.”
The Pistons aren’t going to have money to blow in free agency, leading the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, to suggest that a big move would likely have to come through the trade market. A sign-and-trade for Turner would’ve been doable, but the Pacers are unlikely to remove him from their core.
With Turner potentially out of the picture soon, the Pistons have a couple of other options to consider. Minnesota’s Naz Reid remains a possibility, while Memphis’ Santi Aldama has recently been linked to the Pistons as well.