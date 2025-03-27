NBA Insider Warns Pistons Against Pursuing Phoenix Suns All-Star
When it comes to potential star acquisitions in the offseason, many want to see the Detroit Pistons pursue the Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker.
With Booker being a Michigan native and a seasoned star, who is ready to remain in a win-now situation, there is a narrative floating around that suggests the Pistons are maybe a Devin Booker away from going from playoff contenders to championship contenders.
NBA Insider Vincent Goodwill doesn’t believe the Cade Cunningham-Devin Booker duo is something the Pistons should be looking to form at this time.
“I don’t think they should do that,” Goodwill said on ‘Good Word with Goodwill.’ “We just talked about teams making all-in moves when they are not ready.”
Credit to Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, for not overplaying his hand early on. While Langdon made some notable acquisitions over the offseason, adding Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Malik Beasley, Langdon didn’t try to rush the timeline by making a big splash at the trade deadline after seeing the Pistons’ shocking success this year.
While a playoff bid certainly opens up the idea that Detroit might be ready to take the next step, acquiring a 28-year-old four-time NBA All-Star is not going to come cheap. A front office has to be sure that such a move will have a major positive impact. Goodwill doesn’t seem sure.
“I love Devin Booker, but I think it’s too much profile duplication,” said the insider.
“If It’s Cade and Devin Booker, two guys that operate from the same spots on the floor, neither one of them are supreme athletes, and they’re both ball dominate. Being a super-athlete means I’m making defenses so uncomfortable that I’m creating shots for everybody else. They can both operate, but I don’t think they can necessarily operate well together.”
So far, the Suns haven’t indicated they are ready to move on from Booker. While Phoenix is a fire sale candidate over the summer, more eyes will be on Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal for the time being.