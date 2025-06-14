NBA Insider Weighs in on Detroit Pistons Pursuing Kevin Durant
Heading into this offseason, the Detroit Pistons could go in multiple different directions when it comes to upgrading the roster. Recently, one NBA insider gushed over the idea of them going after one of the biggest names on the market.
When it comes to this summer, Kevin Durant has by far been the most talked about name in the rumor mill. There have been countless reports about him being moved and teams interested in acquiring his services, giving the signals that a deal getting done is inevitable at this point.
As the basketball world continues to chatter about the former MVP, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor put together a series of fake trades for Durant on his podcast. Among the teams that he built a framework for was the Pistons. O'Connor feels pairing KD with Cade Cunningham and the rest of Detroit's core would be a massive step forward for the franchise.
"The Detroit Pistons, they can easily get to the money required to go get Kevin Durant," O'Connor said. "You trade Harris, Fontecchio, and some number of first-round picks and go get Kevin Durant. And you pair him with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey coming back, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland, and Malik Beasley back. That team is damn good."
Realistically, the Pistons would likely have to part with one of their young talents to land Durant. Nonetheless, they certainly have the pieces to work out a deal with the Phoenix Suns.
When it comes to running mates for Cunningham, Durant would be a perfect fit. He is capable of putting up big numbers and being a focal point of the offense, but won't take the ball out of the All-Star guard's hands. This season for the Suns, Durant averaged 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.2 APG.
With Durant being in the late stages of his career, a move like this could be questionable for the Pistons. While KD's presence would help them climb the ranks in the East, the core is still years away from being ready to legitimately contend for a title. Because of this, trading for a 37-year-old in a contract year could be viewed as a waste of assets. Detroit might be better off trying to find someone on a similar timeline as Cunningham that he can grow alongside moving forward.