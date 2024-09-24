NBA Legend Calls Out Players in Cade Cunningham’s Position
In recent years, load management has been a burning topic in the NBA. Some embrace it, as additional rest throughout a long season could help star players ensure they make it to the NBA Playoffs healthy and in the best shape possible.
Some despise it, forcing important questions to be asked. Do the stars of today’s game lack motivation? Do they care if paying fans don’t get to see the players they are looking for?
Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion—but NBA legend Oscar Robertson certainly falls under the dislike category for the NBA’s always-controversial load management discussion.
And on a recent appearance on the ‘All The Smoke’ Podcast, Robertson calls out players in a similar position as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
“I think if you’re making $50 million a year, there’s no load management," Robertson said. "I think sometimes you owe it to the fans who come to see you play. The NBA owners and players are in this thing together. They're not in it alone. They've got to understand that."
Clearly, Robertson isn’t directly calling out Cunningham. Many might assume his indirect shot is likely to hit a player like Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, who was the face of the load management movement dating back to his days with the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors.
But it can apply to any player making maximum money in today’s game. Considering Cunningham just signed a brand new contract this summer, the pressure is on him to deliver.
Through his first three seasons in the NBA, Cunningham has missed a notable chunk of games. Out of a possible 246 matchups, Cunningham has 138 games under his belt. Most of his absences came during the 2022-2023 season when Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury just 12 games into the year.
Availability has been an issue for Cunningham, as he’s failed to appear in more than 65 games in a single season since becoming the NBA’s top pick in 2021. Still, that hasn’t swayed the Pistons away from giving him the keys to the franchise and making it clear they believe in him.
For the next five seasons, Cunningham is under contract with Detroit. According to Spotrac, his salary will exceed $40 million next year and reach $50 million during his final season. In the eyes of an accomplished legend like Robertson, a player like Cunningham should be expected to be available for every game, barring a significant setback from here on out.