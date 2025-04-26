NBA Makes Announcement on Controversial Play in Pistons-Knicks Game 3
Following the Detroit Pistons’ Game 3 matchup against the New York Knicks, JB Bickerstaff approached his postgame press conference still questioning the critical sequence that took place with under 10 seconds left in the one-possession game.
“If you catch the ball, have possession, and put it down, to me, that’s possession in the front court,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “The ball has to be thrown into the backcourt. If you catch it in the frontcourt, the ball is not in the backcourt. Again, maybe I’m wrong, but we’ll see.”
The All-Star Cade Cunningham echoed a similar sentiment.
“I mean, I think if you catch the ball in the frontcourt and you cross the line, I thought that was backcourt,” Cunningham stated. “Maybe I’m wrong. It always has been my life, and I thought the time on the clock, I thought we could check that. It was decided not to check it.”
Shortly after the game concluded, the NBA Official Crew Chief Zach Zarba participated in a pool report to explain the call.
“Rule 4 section 6G, the front court back court status is not obtained until a player with the ball has established a positive position in either half in this instance, during the throw in the last two minutes of the fourth period and the last two minutes in any overtime period,” Zarba told Detroit Free Press’s Omari Sankofa II.
As always, the final two minutes of Thursday’s game was reviewed by the NBA. While the Pistons remained skeptical of the decision on the court in Game 3, the NBA announced that the no-call on a backcourt violation for Brunson was the correct no-call.
“Brunson's momentum carries him into the backcourt when he first touches the ball, so he is not considered to be in a positive frontcourt position,” the L2M stated. “During a throw-in in the last two minutes of the fourth period, a player does not attain frontcourt (or backcourt) status until they have established a positive position in that half of the court.”
The Pistons couldn’t overcome the Knicks on Thursday night, even after getting a last-second attempt to set up a final shot, which turned into a turnover.
A 118-116 loss for Detroit puts the Pistons in a 1-2 situation heading into Game 4 at home on Sunday afternoon.