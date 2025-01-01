NBA Makes Announcement on Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham
For the second week in a row, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was close to winning the NBA’s Player of the Week award. Instead, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was the Eastern Conference representative, sharing the light with Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeoius-Alexander.
Shortly after revealing Maxey was the winner of the East, the NBA announced that Cade Cunningham was in the running as a finalist. He was running alongside Jalen Brunson, Tyler Herro, De’Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, Trae Young, and Donovan Mitchell.
Maxey collects the award after averaging 32 points, five rebounds, and nine assists amid a week where the Sixers went unbeaten for their three-game slate.
Last week, Cade Cunningham earned his first Player of the Week nod. While that might not be a big deal to some of the game’s seasoned vets, it was a notable achievement for Cunningham, who has been on a rebuilding squad since he landed on the Pistons with the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
During the NBA’s ninth week, Cunningham averaged 27 points, five rebounds, and 13 assists as the Pistons went 2-1 throughout their three-game stretch. Cunningham was named Player of the Week alongside Victor Wembanyama.
Last week, the Pistons opened up their three-game slate with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. While Cunningham struggled with his shot, he still racked up a double-double by producing 20 points, ten assists, and five rebounds. The Pistons defeated the Lakers on the road by three points.
In the following game, Cunningham racked up another double-double by putting up 33 points and dishing out ten assists. The Pistons defeated the Kings with a tight comeback victory.
The Pistons ended 2024 on a low note. Cunningham scored 17 points on 39 percent shooting while putting up eight assists against the Denver Nuggets. The Pistons fell short with a double-digit loss.
Failing to win Player of the Week surely isn’t a big deal for Cunningham, but another nomination helps strengthen the young veteran’s All-Star campaign this year.