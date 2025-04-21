NBA Makes Cade Cunningham Announcement Before Pistons-Knicks Game 2
On Monday night, Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons will be back on the court at Madison Square Garden for the Game 2 matchup against the New York Knicks.
Ahead of the action, the NBA made an announcement, confirming Cunningham’s status as a Most Improved Player of the Year finalist. For many, Cunningham’s presence on the list doesn’t come as a surprise.
The Pistons All-Star is joined by Atlanta Hawks veteran Dyson Daniels and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac.
The fourth-year emergence from Cunningham has been a major storyline coming out of Detroit. As the Pistons entered the 2024-2025 NBA season coming off a 14-win effort, Cunningham stunned the league as he became a major driver behind a team that won over 40 games suddenly.
Cunningham finished his season with 70 games played, allowing him to hit the 65-game minimum threshold for end-of-year awards for the first time in his career.
Throughout the year, Cunningham posted averages of 26 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. He shot 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from three on six attempts per game.
Last year, Cunningham averaged 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. The jump hasn’t been major from a statistical standpoint, but it was significant enough to help the Pistons go from having the highest odds for the top pick to cracking a spot in the NBA Playoffs.
Cunningham added All-Star to his resume for the first time this year. Soon, he could add some more notable nods before heading into his fifth season.