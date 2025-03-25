NBA Makes Cade Cunningham Announcement Before Pistons-Spurs
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons held a practice session in Michigan to prepare for their Tuesday night battle against the San Antonio Spurs. Hours after the practice concluded, the NBA announced the winners for Players of the Week. Cade Cunningham received consideration.
Once again, Cunningham was one of several Eastern Conference nominees for the weekly honor. The Pistons star was mentioned alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paolo Banchero, Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatu, Trae Young.
Ultimately, the NBA chose Chicago Bulls veteran Coby White for the award. Last week, White averaged 30 points on over 55 percent shooting from the field, along with four assists per game. The Bulls improved their record with three wins in four games last week.
Last week, the Pistons participated in four games, starting with a blowout victory on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Cunningham knocked down 63 percent of his shots in that matchup to score 24 points. He nearly notched a double-double by dishing out eight assists.
When the Pistons paid a visit to the Miami Heat, Cunningham collected another triple-double on the year. The Pistons star put up 25 points while coming down with 12 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists. Cunningham hit the game-winner from three to help the Pistons collect their second win in a row in a tough matchup against Miami.
The final matchup Cunningham appeared in last week was against the Dallas Mavericks. In 38 minutes of action, Cunningham produced 35 points. He also had seven rebounds and six assists in the 123-117 loss. After the victory over the Mavs, Cunningham missed the following outing against New Orleans as he deals with a minor calf injury.
The Pistons are back on the floor on Tuesday to take on the San Antonio Spurs. Cunningham’s status for that matchup is unclear.