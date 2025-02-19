NBA News: Former Pistons Guard Lands 10-Day Contract With Nets
Around this time last year, the Detroit Pistons officially put an end to their experiment with Killian Hayes. After some impressive showings in the G-League, the former lottery pick finds himself with another opportunity to showcase his talent at the NBA level.
Back in 2020, the Pistons drafted Hayes No. 7 with the hopes he'd become a key piece of their young core. The international prospect showed some flashes, but never really lived up to the expectations of being a top-ten pick. Detroit tried to find a trade partner for him at the deadline last year, but ended up having to waive him when a deal never came about.
Hayes went on to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Brooklyn Nets in September, paving the way for him to suit up for their G-League franchise. Now in the final stretch of the regular season, they are deciding to take a flier on him. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday afternoon that the Nets and Hayes have agreed to terms on a 10-day contract.
Across 28 games for the Long Island Nets this season, Hayes is averaging 16.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 7.7 APG, and 2.3 SPG. He now joins a new-look Nets team led by D'Angelo Russell and Cam Johnson. Following a flurry of trades this season, Brooklyn might be more focused on development than winning games at this point in the year.
Following this move, Hayes might have a chance to get some revenge on the franchise that drafted and eventually waived him. The Pistons are set to host the Nets on March 1st, cutting it close with when his contract will be ending. Hayes might end up needing a second 10-day if he wants a shot at taking the floor against Detroit.