NBA News: Multiple Suspensions Issued for Pistons-Timberwolves Brawl
Following their viral brawl with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, the Detroit Pistons have been one of the biggest talking points in the NBA. Days removed from the situation, the league office has handed out multiple punishments.
Not long after the altercation transpired, many agreed that some form of fines or suspensions were coming down the pike. On Tuesday afternoon, an official press release was put out detailing all the punishments.
The longest suspension went to Isaiah Stewart, who will be sidelined for the next two games. Also for the Pistons, Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser were awarded one game suspensions. On the Timberwolves' side, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo also received one-game suspensions.
The Pistons players will serve their suspension in their upcoming matchup against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday night. Stewart will then be sidelined again on Friday night when Detroit takes on the Toronto Raptors.
This whole ordeal began in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup when Reid and Holland got into a verbal back-and-forth. DiVincenzo then stepped in, which led to countless others entering the mix. Things then turned into a big scrum which eventually ended up spilling out into the crowd.
Following the physical altercation, five players were ejected from the matchup on the spot. Two coaches, J.B. Bickerstaff and Wolves assistant Pablo Prigioni, also got removed from the game. In the end it would be Minnesota who regathered themselves and walked out with a win that night.
In light of these suspensions, the Pistons now find themselves shorthanded as they prepare for their rematch with the Western Conference-leading Thunder on national TV.