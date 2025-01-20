NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons Aren’t Expected to Target Brandon Ingram
Throughout the first half of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons have looked much more improved. They are currently on their best run of the Cade Cunningham era.
While the Pistons are in the NBA Playoff picture, they could clearly use some upgrades to give them a better shot at cracking a position in postseason play.
In recent years, the Pistons entered the NBA trade deadline playing the role of a seller. They would be a team that’s willing to take on half-season rentals to get compensated with future picks, helping them with their rebuild.
This year, the Pistons are reportedly considering a switch with their stance.
It seems there is a real chance the Pistons have more of a buyers mindset this time around. However, a recent report suggests the Pistons aren’t believed to be in the market for a big swing.
“The Pistons are considering the concept of becoming trade deadline buyers, according to league sources. Yet these appear to be more preliminary and evaluative conversations — how any methodical and pragmatic front office would look at all the avenues that the market presents,” Jake Fischer of The Stein Line writes.
”The Pistons have also left rival teams with the impression they aren’t weighing any truly massive moves, such as a swing for New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, who would need some of Cunningham’s touches.”
When you think of the big names of the trade market this year, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler are the names that immediately come to mind.
Both players could end up being a rental for the remainder of the season. Acquiring them without an extension in place would be a massive gamble.
The Pistons should consider buying, but they don’t have to go for another All-Star-caliber player at this time. With Cade Cunningham improving his stance as a desirable guard to work with and plenty of cap space to spend in the future, the Pistons could make a smaller move this year and look for bigger swings in the free agency market over the summer.
Detroit and the rest of the NBA have until February 6 to figure out their trade plans before the cap goes on.
